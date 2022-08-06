Christian LeBlanc thanks The Young and the Restless fans for supporting him in Cat on a Hot Tin roof

Christian LeBlanc CBS

Christian LeBlanc stars Off-Broadway

Christian Jules LeBlanc is a soap icon for his 30-year role as Michael Baldwin on the CBS soap The Young and the Restless. The actor is currently starring in the Off-Broadway production of the Tennessee Williams play Cat on a Hot Tin Roof that opened in July at The Theater at St. Clements (423 W. 46th Street) in New York.

St. Clements is a church community that celebrates diversity and welcomes those whom traditional churches often reject including gays, lesbians, and women. Leblanc once shared that working Off-Broadway was on his bucket list and now he can cross it off. In this new production by Ruth Stage, LeBlanc stars as Big Daddy Pollit along with Matthew D Rogatis as Brick, Sonoya Mizuno as Maggie, Allison Frazier as Big Mama, Spencer Scott as Gooper, and Tiffan Borelli as Mae.

Christian LeBlanc and Ally Mills Screenshot

The Young and the Restless fans have been supportive

LeBlanc recently shared via social media that he was so overwhelmed by the support of The Young and the Restless fans who came out to see him that during the video he said he was almost in tears.

The actor said the following: “It just moves me so much and I can’t talk too long because I’ll get emotional.” Soaps.com noted that LeBlanc had to pause and you could hear in his voice that he was choked up as he continued to thank those who had come out to see him as well as the “amazing crew.” Along with the many Y&R fans was fellow soap actress Ally Mills who portrays Pam Dougs on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Christian LeBlanc's fans were elated when he went gray during the pandemic hiatus in 2020 and dubbed him a Silver Fox. They were concerned when he was not front and center on The Young and the Restless for a while but excited to find out he was performing Off-Broadway. Cat on a Hot Tin Roof runs 2 hours and 45 minutes and doors open one hour prior to show time. You can see a schedule by clicking on this link.