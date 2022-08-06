Another World actress Anne Heche involved in fiery auto accident

Anne Heche's vehicle TMZ

Soap Star involved in fiery crash

Soap fans remember Anne Heche in her duel role as twins sisters Vicki Love and Marley Hudson on Another World from 1987–1991. Portraying these characters won her a Daytime Emmy Award and two Soap Opera Digest Awards. Soap Hub is reporting that the actress was involved in two car accidents and the second one led to a fire which sent the actress to the hospital. A bizarre set of events led to the tragedy which began around noon on Friday.

TMZ reported that the first crash happened in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles. Witnesses said Heche, was driving a blue Mini Cooper and crashed into the garage of an apartment building. Residents attempted to pull the actress from her vehicle but she put it in reverse and drove away. A short time later she crashed into a house and it caused a fire.

Heche is expected to recover

Heche has been hospitalized and incubated which prohibits medical personnel from checking her blood alcohol levels. She has burns but is expected to live and no other information has been released.

The actress was born Anne Celeste Heche on May 25th, 1969, and in addition to Another World she had roles in Volcano, Donnie Brasco, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. She was a contestant on Season 29 of Dancing With the Stars in 2020. Heche also was involved in a relationship with Ellen Degeneres from 1997-2000. She was married to James Tupper from 2007-2018 and has two children.

KRON 4 says an ariel view shows firefighters on the roof of the house where Heche crashed her vehicle in the second accident around 11:30 AM. This differs from the earlier reports that the first crash happened around noon.