Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August schedule

Dr. Pepper Park Screenshot

August lineup of events is announced

Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges in Roanoke is a privately owned venue located at 9 Whitmore Rd. SE beside the Roanoke River at the base of Mill Mountain. This unique outdoor music venue features concerts, festivals, and special events from April through October. Tickets to events can be purchased on the website www.DrPepperPark.com or the event-specific Facebook pages.

The venue has just announced the August schedule and fans are sure to be pleased. The Park is located across the street from the Virginia Tech/Carilion School of Medicine on South Jefferson Street in Downtown Roanoke. You can drive or walk into the Bridges development next to Starbucks and follow the road to the rail crossing. The stage is right next to the Walnut Avenue Bridge.

Let the festivities begin

The second week in August will be a Flashback Friday with a tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on Friday, August 12th at 6:00 p.m. There will be a soul rock show on the 13th at 6:00 p.m.with Mofro and JJ Grey and the folk/rock Indigo Girls will be in concert on the 17th at 6:00 p.m.

The month ends with the 13th annual "Wing Fest" on the 27th beginning at 12:00 noon which is Roanoke's largest food fest. Season passes are available and the seating arrangement is as follows:

Seating arrangements

𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗦𝗸𝘆𝗕𝗼𝘅: Rooftop deck with access to a private cash bar, tables & chairs. The Skybox offers the best views of the whole park but it is not handicap accessible.

𝗩𝗜𝗣 𝗣𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼: The concrete Patio to the right of the stage, will give you a private view of the stage and is recommended for groups.

𝗣𝗜𝗧: This is directly in front of the stage and there is no seating but is standing only. No chairs or dogs are permitted in the PIT area.

𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗱𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻: Access to all areas outside of the PIT and VIP and hairs and dogs are allowed

For additional information call 540-206-2414 or email info@drpepperpark.com