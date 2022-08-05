Samantha Markle makes new allegations against Meghan Markle

Meghan and Samantha Markle US

Samantha Markle is on the attack against Meghan again

Meghan Markle married into the Royal Family who likes to keep their personal lives private. Even when scathing allegations are made against them the Windsors do not dignify the stories by responding to them. Meghan's mom Doria Ragland has yet to be in a scandal, write a tell-all book or say anything negative about Prince Harry or the Windsor family. Meghan's father Thomas Markle and his daughter, Meghan's half-sister Samantha Markle have gone public airing their dirty family laundry more than once.

Samantha seems bound and determined to bring down her famous younger sibling as she continues to bring forth allegations against the Duchess of Sussex. Samantha has been going out of her with various accusatio s in an attempt to make the wife of Prince Harry look bad from the time the Duke and Duchess became engaged.

In March, Samantha sued her sister for defamation over claims made in the Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan and Prince Harry. Samantha takes issue with Meghan saying she grew up as an only child but the Duchess was the only child of her mother Doria Ragland and father Thomas Markle. There is also a 16-year age difference between the sisters which would have limited their time together. Samantha also says that she never lost custody of her children for a season as her half-sibling claims.

Samantha wrote a tell-all book

Samantha's book the "Diary of Princess Pushy's Sister Part 1" claimed Meghan fabricated a "rags to royalty" story about her childhood in order to endear herself to the public and Samantha says her little sis led "quite a charmed life growing up" Samantha was also quite critical after Prince Harry and his wife stepped down from their royal duties saying they broke their promises to honor Royal tradition.

Meghan filed a motion to dismiss her sister's defamation lawsuit by saying it was "utterly meritless." and Meghan's attorney, Michael Kump, said the lawsuit was "baseless and absurd."Samantha's book sales were negatively affected which led to l a loss of income and a lack of work opportunities because of the filing. Now, however, Samantha says she has proof of her claims that she never lost custody of her children.

The drama continues

Samantha also took issue with Meghan saying she changed her name from Grant to Markle after becoming engaged to Prince Harry but the legal team for the Duchess says to make such a statement is not defamatory. Samantha's lawyer, Jamie Sasson, insists his client has a "viable claim" to continue with the lawsuit.

He dismisses Meghan's legal team trying to clarify the situation by saying she was "an only child" was a "subjective," rather than an objectively factual, statement. Samantha also says that Meghan has not reached out to their father since he had a stroke and that the Duchess is the reason he is dealing with so much stress. Be on the lookout for updates as this Meghan Markle family drama continues with her sister Samantha Markle.