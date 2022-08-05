Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White House

Lightning strike Max Larochelle Unsplash

Intense heat brings thunderstorms and a lightning strike

WFXR the local Fox network is reporting that two people have died as a result of being struck by lightning near the White House. The DC Metropolitan Police Department told The Hill that four individuals were together when the lightning struck and two remain in the hospital in critical condition. The deceased were identified as 76-year-old James Mueller and 75-year-old Donna Mueller, both from Janesville, Wisconsin.

There were strong thunderstorms in the area on Wednesday followed by intense heat. On Thursday, August 4th, a spokesperson for FEMS, the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services gave a statement indicating they had received a report of a lightning strike just before 7 p.m. in Lafayette Park, which is across from the White House.

No updates on the survivors

CBS News quoted someone they referred to as " Maggiolo" as saying the following: "The lightning strike was reported at 6:52 p.m. The victims were near a statue of Andrew Jackson, "It appeared they were in the vicinity of a tree."

Maggiolo also reported that uniformed U.S. Park Police officers and Secret Service agents were in the area at the time. They witnessed the lightning strike and also provided first aid to the victims. The identities of the tw0o survivors and their current condition have not been released at this time.

Lessen your chances of being struck by lightning

The CDC offers the following suggestions on how you might decrease your risk of being injured in a lightning strike both indoors and outdoors.

Indoor protection

Avoid water by not bathing, showering, or washing dishes

Stay away from all electronic equipment

Don't use landline telephones with cords but it is safe to use cell phones and cordless telephones

Stay away from concrete, windows, porches, and doors

Outdoor protection