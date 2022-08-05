Ellen Barkin alleges physical, sexual and verbal abuse from Johnny Depp

Cheryl E Preston

Ellen BarkinAnimated Times

Ellen Barkin details alleged abuse at the hands of Johnny Depp

Ellen Barkin accused Johnny Depp of physical, sexual, and verbal abuse while the two were in a relationship. A detailed article in the Animated Times details what Barken is alleging based on unsealed court documents during the Amber Heard trial. The actor who is known for The Pirates of the Caribbean was the winner in that court case but possibly something else is brewing against him.

The actress claims that Johnny's "violent behavior" is the reason the couple broke up and that he yelled a lot, was verbally abusive, and once threw a wine bottle at her. According to one of the pre-trial documents, related to the case of Amber Heard. Barkin stated that Johnny forced her to do drugs prior to having sex with her. She is quoted as saying the following:

"He gave me a Quaalude and asked me if I wanted to f**k.” Ellen also testified about Johnny’s alcohol addiction and maintained that he was “drunk all of the time.”

"He came on to me in the living room of my house, pulled me onto his lap, and said something like, ‘Oh, come on Ellen,’ or whatever. I protested a little and then — not too much. And that was that.”

Stephen Deuters confirms Amber Heard was abused by Depp

Now that Barkin has come forth Depps's former assistant Stephen Deuters is now admitting that he witnessed Johnny abusing Heard based on a text he allegedly sent to her.

"If someone was truly honest with him about how bad it really was, he would be appalled. I’m sad he does not have a better way to really know the severity of his actions yesterday. Unfortunately for me, I remember them in full, in full detail, everything that happened. He was appalled, when I told him he kicked you, he cried.”

it's not clear at this time what all of this means for Johnny Depp so be on the lookout for updates.

