Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster children

Jen Lily gives back to her hometown

Jen Lilley Screenshot

Jen Liley is known for her roles in the daytime dramas Days of Our Lives (Theresa Donovan) and General Hospital (Maxie Jones). She has also appeared in many Hallmark movies and now is a part of GAC (Great American Country) network. The actress was born and raised in the Roanoke County and graduated from Cave Spring high school and has now decide to help school children in her hometown obtain backpacks for the coming year.

Lilley has a heart for foster children and she and her husband Jason Wayne adopted two foster sons prior to having two daughters of their own. She has shared that while her mother and father were never foster parents she watched them allow The actress told WDBJ7 “These children fall into the cracks; only 50% of children in foster care graduate high school, and only 3% go on to a graduate school or a college,” Lilley said. “It’s very important that these kids understand that there are people all around them that believe that they can rewrite the narrative of their story.”

Lilley believes you should give back to your community

Jem is working with the ‘Christmas is Not Canceled’ campaign which partners with Roanoke’s Straight Street to help teens and children. The ministry is a place for at-risk teenagers to spend time after school and on weekends to give them something positive to do.

Roanoke County's Departments of Social Services received 200 backpacks filled with new notebooks, binders and pencils. Donna Montgomery the benefit program trainer for Roanoke County’s Department of Social Services said the following:

“These backpacks will make a huge difference for those foster families, for the families that we’re offering services to that need that boost to keep their children out of foster care, and just our needy families who are trying to work and are doing their best,”

Each backpack filled with supplies costs $55 and the campaign has put together 2,697 backpacks for children in foster care across the United States. Lily emphasized to News7 the importance of giving back to your hometown and that if you are not helping those "in your surrounding community you have missed the mark."