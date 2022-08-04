Monarch Butterflies are on the endangered list but there is hope for their survival

Monarch butterflies National Geographic Kids

Monarch butterflies may become extinct

If it seems that you have not been seeing as many butterflies with the traditional "black-veined, reddish-orange wings outlined with white specks" as in decades past it is not your imagination. Monarch butterflies have been added to a "Red list" of endangered species and have been classified as endangered. Sadly according to WFXR, this is only two steps away from total extinction.

Monarch butterflies have an amazing journey from between 1,200 and 2,800 miles or even more to find the right climate for hibernation. They travel from the northeast United States, and southeast Canada to land in the mountain forests in central Mexico. This is where they find the conditions that allow the to hibernate from the beginning of November to mid-March.

Perhaps you have fond childhood memories of these butterflies flying and fluttering in your yard or landing on flowers or landing on your arm. If something is not done right away your memories might be all you have but there are things that can be done to protect and preserve these wonders of nature. Scientists say that Monarch butterflies are losing their habitat because of a number of factors. There is a petition before the Secretary of the Interior regarding saving thsi endangered species but other steps may also make a difference.

There is help Mammoth Butterflies for saving the Monarch butterflies

Factors for why the butterflies are decreasing in the population include changing climate and the use of pesticides and herbicides. To save the beloved insects it is recommended that specific milkweed be planted in yards. The National Wildlife Federation has a Monarch Nectar Plant List, that was developed with Monarch Joint Venture.

Adult monarchs need other plants besides milkweed specifically those with nectar-bearing flowers. This list provides the names of flowers that have the potential for being beneficial. If everyone does their part w can begin seeing more of these beautiful Monarch Butterflies doing what they were created to do and filling us with joy along the way.