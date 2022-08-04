Charles Chips a beloved snack turns 80 year old

Charles Chips original tin Charles Chips

The evolution of Charles Chips

Charles Chips were once a staple in many communities during the 1960s and 1970s with their signature tin can and their familiar trucks being driven through neighborhoods. This year marks eight decades that these chips have remained a commodity and you can read stories of customers and their fond memories of the products and the trucks by clicking on this link.

In some locales, the truck would stop just like an ice cream truck and purchases could be made without going to a store. The iconic Charles potato chips were first introduced in 1942 by a woman who was trying to supplement her family income. These chips have gone through many changes during the past 80 years later still going strong.

Effie Musser began making her product at home and taking the chips to the Central Market to sell on Tuesday and Friday. Musser sold her potato chips through a distributor, who is responsible for putting them in the distinctive signature tins, and named them. Charles Chips. If you had assumed the potato snack was named for the creator or a family member you would be incorrect. Musser's unknown distributor named the chips after Charles Street in Baltimore, Maryland.

Vintage Charles Chips truck Screenshot Cheryl Preston

A change in the Charles Chip business

Effie and her husband Simon (Si) Musser decided to take over the business and by 1946, moved the production of Charles Chips from their home to a professional kitchen. They started offering home delivery of their chips, and also added Charles pretzels and Charles cookies. In 1974 home delivery became more challenging for businesses so Si and Effie made a strategic move.

They began retail packaging and marketing the products in convenience and grocery stores. The Musser's sold Charles Chips in 1991 to a group of investors from Philadelphia but 18 months later the new company went bankrupt. In 1993. Charles Chips was acquired by a popcorn company from Tampa Florida. and 18 months later they also went bankrupt. In 1996, Hillside Snacks acquired the trademark and began. marketing Charles Chips under a different recipe.

Charles Chips cookie Charles Chips

A return to the original potato chip recipe

Charles Chips were all but forgotten but were about to go through yet another change that was a boon for those who love the snack. In early 2011 the Scardino family purchased the brand and made plans to bring back the original recipes and the tins. The chips, pretzels, and cookies can now be purchased from their website. There is also a Facebook page where customers are interactive and also share fond memories about the products.

The love of Charles Chips and memories of the truck and driver inspired James Preller to write a blog in 2009 about his brother Billy who was a "Charles Chip man." Fans of this snack have been leaving comments and sharing fond remembrances steadily for the past 13 years. Happy 80th birthday to Charles Chips and on behalf of all of those who feel nostalgic about the product I say "Thanks for the memories" and keep on keeping on.