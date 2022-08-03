Days of Our Lives is leaving NBC and moving to Peacock

Days of Our Lives Hourglass NBC

The sands have run out of the hourglass on NBC

Days of Our Lives has been a staple on NBC for 57 years but now the sands are running out of the hourglass according to The Sun The news outlet is reporting that the last daytime drama on the network will be moving to the Peacock streaming service where Days of Our Lives" Beyond Salem has found a home. The Sun is reporting that some viewers are angry and feel this is the beginning of the end for the long-running soap.

In May DOOL was renewed for two more seasons on NBC so the news about a move is unsettling and even questionable. The Sun got their information from Vulture which is reporting that the series will begin airing on Peacock in September 12th. TV line is also reporting the shift and gave the following statement from NBC.

The move to Peacock will be in September

Days of Our Lives will stream exclusively on Peacock beginning on Monday, Sept. 12, ending its 57-year run on NBC, TVLine has confirmed.

“This programming shift benefits both Peacock and NBC and is reflective of our broader strategy to utilize our portfolio to maximize reach and strengthen engagement with viewers,” Mark Lazarus, chairman of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, says in a statement. “With a large percentage of the Days of Our Lives audience already watching digitally, this move enables us to build the show’s loyal fanbase on streaming while simultaneously bolstering the network daytime offering with an urgent, live programming opportunity for partners and consumers."

Days of Our Lives has had the lowest rating of the four remaining soaps but the fan base for the NBC soap is very loyal. Once the move is complete only General Hospital on ABC and The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful will be remaining on network television.