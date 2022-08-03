Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident

Jackie Warloski Twitter

Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Warloski is dead

The Elkhart County Sheriff's department has confirmed that GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 58 died as a result of a car accident. Sadly there were no survivors as Waloski's 2 passengers (her aids) and the other driver are all deceased. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Walorski, was traveling southbound in an SUV just after 12:30 p,m.when it was hit head-on by another car.

Seigel said that all three occupants in one vehicle — Walorski, her communications director Emma Thomson, 28- and district director Zachery Potts, 27, died as a result of their injuries. The lone passenger of the other car which was traveling northbound was also pronounced dead at the scene. The Elkhart County Coroner's office as well as the sheriff's office will be investigating the crash so be on the lookout for updates.

Congreswoman Jackie Warloski The Sun

Jackie's husband has been told of the crash

Kevin McCarthy, the House Minority Leader confirmed Walorski's death in a tweeted statement from her office. He acknowledged that her husband, Dean Swihart, had been informed that his wife had been killed in the collision. The Congresswoman's last social media post showed her with a beautiful bouquet of flowers.

The caption said "Indiana is blessed with incredible natural beauty across our great state," "Dean and I have harvested some amazing flowers from our garden this year."Hope you get out and enjoy this weekend in the Hoosier State,"

In 2012, Walorski was elected to represent the 2nd Congressional District of Indiana after serving three terms in the statehouse.

