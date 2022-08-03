"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraud

Bishop Whitehead Essence

Bishop Whitehead says he did not stage the robbery

Brooklyn Bishop Lamar Whitehead is receiving backlash regarding his Livestream church service where three masked men held him at gunpoint and stole jewelry from both the Bishop and his wife but did not harm church members. Whitehead is being accused of staging the whole thing up in order to collect insurance money but he says he did not set up the robbery in his church.

Whitehead has been nicknamed the "Bling Bishop" because of his lavish lifestyle but he defends himself by addressing critics who think he staged the heist.

“And he must’ve knew something about a robbery. Are you kidding me? Let my church, give us some sympathy,” he said. “If I keep answering what critics are saying so they can sell media, then I’m going to stunt the growth of my ministry.”

Bishop Lamar Whitehead CBS News

New allegations against the "Bling Bishop"

In the midst of accusations of fraud, the New York pastor also must respond to a 2021nlawsuit filed by one of his parishioners. CBS News reported that a woman in the congregation filed a lawsuit against Bishop Whitehead alleging that he convinced her to give him 90 thousand dollars in exchange for a home because she had bad credit.

In addition, the Bishop is now saying pastors should have gun permits to prevent being robbed even if they have a previous police record. he was quoted with: “They need to pass a law, expeditiously, that pastors of houses of worship, and anyone under the ecclesiastical staff, need to be able to have permits for firearms,” Whitehead said. “If the teachers can have it, we should be able to have it. No matter if we have a record, it should be exempt.”

The one thing, however, that Bishop Lamar Whitehead refused to discuss was the allegations by his congregant that he stole her money.