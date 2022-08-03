PBS series Finding Your Roots determines Joe Manganiello is of African American descent

Joe Manganiello Eva Rinaldi

Magic Mike star gets in touch with his roots

Joe Manganiello gets in touch with his roots

Actor Joe Manganiello began his film career when he portrayed Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. He is also known for portraying Big Richie in Magic Mike and Alcide Herveaux in five seasons of the HBO series True Blood. His biography via Wikipedia indicates that he was born on December 28th, 1976, and raised in Pittsburg Pittsylvania. His parents are Susan Brachanow Manganiello who is of Armenian descent and Charles John Manganiello whose heritage is Italian. Manganiello recently learned something different about his roots.

The actor for all intents and purposes believed he was Caucasian but recently made a discovery about his heritage that he has decided to share. Manganiello found out through the PBS series Finding Your Roots that his last name does not really belong to him and that he has a grandfather who was African American of mixed race. His fifth great-grandfather was set free from slavery prior to it being abolished in Massachusetts which is where his father was born and raised.

PBS series makes an interesting discovery

In finding his roots Manganiello was told by PBS host Henry Louis Gates that the actor is 0 percent related to anyone named Manganiello and the man his family believed to be his paternal grandfather really was not. The actor said this was "fascinating" but now has more questions than answers as he told the PBS host: “None of us would have guessed that if we’d had 10 years of guessing,” “If Manganiello’s not my last name, what is?” This could be an ongoing story if Joe Manganiello decides to continue to dig into his past.