Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle faces a restraining order after alleged death threats against Jeff Rayner

Thomas Markle is in another controversy

Thomas Markle 60 Minutes

Thomas Markle the father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle is in the news again. he has been slapped with a restraining order by Jeff Rayner the co-CEO of Coleman-Rayner a tabloid and news agency. Markle has been vocal with the press from the time his daughter became engaged to Prince Harry.

According to Insider in 2018 the prince reached out to his soon-to-be father-in-law via text message and warned him that the press would destroy him. Harry's text said is as follows:"Speaking to the press WILL backfire, trust me Tom. Only we can help you, as we have been trying from day one." Now Rayner says he fears for his life and once again Markle is in the news with negative headlines.

Tom Boyer's book turns up the heat on Thomas Markle

TMZ has a copy of the restraining order and reports that the issues stem from what is written in Tom Boyer's book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between The Windsors." Markle is quoted as saying the following: "I got screwed by Rayner and I'm going to find a way to screw him over before I die. I want to tear him down. If they tell me I've got terminal cancer, then I'll kill him because I have nothing to lose."

The documents obtained by TMZ quote Rayner as making the following statement: "Since he (Markle) is 78 years old I anticipate he will use a gun or other weapon" to carry out a possible attack. The tabloid honcho says the thought of Markle getting revenge has caused him anxiety and stress during his daily life".

Thomas Markle update

In an update the dad of the Duchess had this to say to according to TMZ:

"First of all, Jeff Rayner being threatened by a 78-year-old man who had a heart attack and stroke recently and walks with a cane poses a threat to you -- that's ridiculous and pathetic and embarrassing on your behalf." "And on another note, you should file one on me also because I feel the same way as my father feels toward you and your company Coleman-Rayner."

There has been no response from Meghan Markle or Prince Harry regarding this current situation but be on the lookout for additional updates from Jeff Rayner and Thomas Markle as this story continues to develop.