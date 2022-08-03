MultiVersus meet the current cast of characters you can choose from

MultiVersus Steam

MultiVersus defined

MultiVersus is a roster-based platform fighting game that lets you team up with your friends using some of the most iconic animated characters of all time. In MultiVersus , there are currently 17 characters with two more (Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez) from Rick and Morty having been confirmed to be coming soon. You can fight with two or four players at a time and perhaps you are wondering which of these playable heroes will work best with your personal style of play?

MultiVersus is free but there is a catch as you only have four free characters at any given time. These characters rotate so you don't have the same four at all times. The other characters in the game can be unlocked with in-game currency, which you purchase with real money or can be earned through playing.

MultiVersus current roaster Warner Bros

The current Multiverses roster consists of the following characters in alphabetical order:

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

(Game of Thrones) Batman (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Bugs Bunny (animation)

(animation) Finn (Adventure Time)

(Adventure Time) Garnet (Steven Universe)

(Steven Universe) Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

(Adventure Time) LeBron James (basketball/Space Jam)

(basketball/Space Jam) Reindog (an original character for MultiVersus)

(an original character for MultiVersus) Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

(Scooby-Doo) Steven Universe

Superman (DC Comics)

(DC Comics) Taz, the Tasmanian Devil (animation)

(animation) The Iron Giant (animation)

(animation) Tom and Jerry (animation)

(animation) Velma (Scooby-Doo)

(Scooby-Doo) Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

MultiVersus Warner Bros

MultiVersus class definitions

MultiVersus has four specific classes which are: Assassin, Bruiser, Mage, and Tank Support There are certain objectives in the game where you will be asked to win battles with a specific class of character. Following is a list of characters and their classes:

Assassin: Arya Stark, Harley Quinn, Finn

Bruiser: Batman, Shaggy, Garnet, Taz, Jake the Dog, LeBron James

Mage: Buggs Bunny, Tom, and Jerry

Tank: Superman, The Iron Giant, Wonder Woman

Support: Velma, Reindog, Steven Universe

Downloading Multiverses

If you believe you might have trouble downloading Multiverses please click on this link. It is available on Xbox, beta, PS4, and PS5. The rumor mill indicates that additional Warner Bros characters might be joining the roster and two names that have been suggested are Harry Potter and Ted Lasso. Fans will have to wait and see what is announced through official channels.