Danville, VA

Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars Casino

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g06eo_0h2ofvJF00
Dan River finishing MillScreenshot

Goodbye Dan River Millsals

Dan River Mills opened in 1882 as the Riverside Cotton Mills, and was once a thriving textile business that employed many of the citizens of Danville Virginia. And was also the largest textile mill in the south. The last plant closed in 2007, the water tower was destroyed by DH Griffith Demolition in 2021 and now the building that housed the Dan River Finishing Mill has been demolished by Kaiser Virginia. The land is being cleared for the construction of the Caesars Casino which will be a new and different big business for the area.

Danville City manager Ken Larking told ABC13 News: "I’m sure it was a little heartbreaking to see this happen because it’s a piece of history,” “But that being said, there is new history to be made on that site.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l0zOy_0h2ofvJF00
Demolished dan River finishing MillScreenshot

Hello Ceasars Cassino

A representative from Caesars told 10 News they are "happy about this most recent project phase being complete and are excited about the future". Ceasars Entertainment revealed that the project will cost about 500 million dollars for the planned casino and hotel. The project has been named Ceasar's Virginia and was approved last November by Danville voters.

The casino will include 500 hotel rooms, 1400 slot machines, a casino floor, restaurants, live entertainment theater, Caesars Sportsbook, and a World Series Poker Room. The new facility will also include 40,000 square feet of space for meetings and conventions. Additional information will come forward as progress develops on this new venture.

# Dan River Textile Mills Ceasa

