Virginia Governor Glenn Younkin donated his second quarter paycheck to Virginia Veterans Service Foundation

Governor Younkin Forbes

On Tuesday, Virginia Governor Glen Younkin proved that he keeps promises and he puts his money where his mouth is. He said he would donate his second quarter paycheck to the Virginia Veterans Service Foundation and he did. According to News 10, Younkin decided to help the veterans because of their service to the country.

Governor Younkin gave the check to the Virginia Veteran Services Foundation an organization that helps veterans, and according to WTKR News 3, 100 percent of the donation will go to the foundation. The Governor's salary for the second quarter of the year was more than $43,000 and he made the donation Tuesday during a ceremony at the Jones and Cabacoy Veterans Center which is soon to open.

The script gets flipped from the veterans to violent crime

Younkin said he pledged to not take a salary and to give back to this great Commonwealth. News 3 switched the subject by asking the Governor about a spike in violent crime. Younkin responded that provisions in the state budget that was recently signed will address some of the issues. He added that State Police are partnering with local police departments, in order to increase their police presence.

Youngkin told News 3. that they are in the beginning stages of attempting to increase police presence and he didn't want to mislead anyone. He said "This is going to be a tough, tough, tough walk, but the enhanced police presence really makes a giant difference. We're just getting started and you can expect more from us on that."