Steve Burton opens up about his future to Michael Fairman

Steve Burton and Kristen Alfonso Screenshot

Michael Fairman interviews Steve Burton

Actor Steve Burton recently did an interview with Michael Fairman where he opened up about his present situation as well as his future goals. During the close to an hour-long conversation, the soap vet shared things that his fans do not know.

Burton said that he would not change a thing regarding his stance on getting the Covid vaccine and he hopes General Hospital might one day relax their standards and he can go back. Burton emphasized that he left the ABC soap on good terms and said he admired his cast members. He also said he enjoyed working on the Peacock series Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem 2.

Burton revealed that the wedding scene with Kristian Alfonso (Hope Brady) was done first so he did not have time to warm up or get to know the actress. He added that he was able to get through the demanding scene and keep his focus by looking into Alfonsp's eyes. He revealed that he wished the scene were taped in order but was able to get through it all.

Steve Burton and Kristen Afonso Screenshot

Burton prefers the here and now over fretting about the future

Fans hoping to hear something about Burton's personal life will be disappointed as Fairman did not ask and neither did Steve volunteer any information.Burton told Fairman that if there is another chapter to Beyond Salem he believes a door was left open for his character Harris Michaels to have redemption. when asked how he felt about being famous and his every move being chronicled in online articles Burton was pretty frank. He said he is a celebrity and the notoriety comes with the territory.

He does not watch the news or read articles that have been written about him but he realizes that if not for the fans and the attention he would not have the same level of success. he says he is a firm believer that when one door closes another opens and this happened when he got the call to star in Beyond Salem 2. Steve Burton said he lives in the present and does not look too far into the future and tries to learn lessons from whatever life sends his way.