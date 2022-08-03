The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopened

Blue Ridge Parkway Bridge over the Roanoke River Bridge.com

Roanoke River area of the Blue Ridge Parkway is now open

According to Leesa Sutton Brandon of the National Park Service, there is good news for local Blue Ridge Parkway enthusiasts. The portion of the Parkway over the Roanoke River that has been closed reopened on Monday afternoon.

The area was closed in May 2021 and it was was later announced that this particular stretch of the parkway was originally supposed to reopen at the end of June. Repairs that were necessary to stop slope failure near Milepost 119.7 and Milepost 127.9 are expected to be completed by the end of September 2022 are supposed to be finished by September.

Blue Ridge Parkway The Blue Ridge Parkway detour

The work continues on the Blue Ridge parkway

The Park Service announced last year that they would be completing repairs on the Roanoke River Bridge at Milepost 114. They also reported they would be repairing a road hazard located at Milepost 127.9 that was caused by landslides from heavy rains. As a result, the Blue Ridge Parkway was closed for thru travelers from Milepost 112.2 (Route 24 near Vinton) to Milepost 136 (Route 221 on Bent Mountain).

Officials indicate that issues with contractors and weather were the cause for the delay. While closed, the traffic flow was redirected to a detour on the parkway around the Roanoke River road. Locals who utilize the Roanoke River area of the parkway will be happy to know it is open and they no longer have to use the detour. They should also appreciate that the bridge is much safer now.