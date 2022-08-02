Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage Festival

Robin Thicke headlines the Henry Street Heratage Festival

Robin Thicke the son of actor Alan Thicke and actress Gloria Loring will be performing at Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival on September 17. R&B group SWV Sisters With Voices will also be in concert and the music begins at 7:00 p.m. The annual festival takes place in Elmwood Park and boots "an array of diverse regional and national live entertainment"

There will also be educational forums, and exposure to African-American heritage which will be expressed through the performing arts, customs. children's activities, crafts, cuisines, and merchandise. The festival is free until 5:00 p.m. The 2022 event is being sponsored by Truist and proceeds from the festival are the primary resource to support the operations and ongoing programs of the Harrison Museum of African American Culture.

Robin Thicke has collaborated with artists like Nikki Minaj, Pharrell, TI, and Baby Face Edmonds. His hits include Blurred Lines, Sex Therapy, When I get you Alone, The Sweetest Love and Lost without You. he also worked on albums by Usher and Lil Wayne.

SWV is an American R&B vocal trio from New York City, New York that began as a gospel group in 1988. .The members are Cheryl "Coco" Gamble, Tamara Johnson and Leanne"Lelee" Lyons. They became one of the most successful R&B groups of the 1990s. Their hits include Right Here Right Now/Human Nature, Weak, I'm so into You, and You're the One.

The Henry Street Heritage Festival initially took place on Henry Street,then was moved to Washington Park and now is in Elmwood Park. The concerts will take place in the park's amphitheater.