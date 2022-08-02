General Hospital actress Tabyana Ali asks fans to address her haters

Tabyana ALi Soaps.com

General Hospital star addresses her haters

Tabyana Ali joined the cast of General Hospital in late March of this year as Trina Robinson. She took over for Sydney Makayla who originated the character but left the ABC soap to pursue her studies at UCLA. Tabyana had to immediately jump into a front burner storyline and is now making the role her own. She has dealt with fans who preferred Makayla who incidentally told her replacement "You got this."

Ali recently decided to address those who watch General Hospital who have been less than kind regarding the actress herself as well as her character Trina and she did so in a most most unusual manner. The actress not only shared her personal feelings about the situation but also decided to enlist the help of her true fans in dealing with her haters. She took her cues from the attitude of a former (FLOTUS) First Lady of the United States.

Tabyana uses Michelle Obama for inspiration

In a Tweet she stated “I love my fans so much,” “Each and every single one of you are so amazing! But I ask if you see any rude comments toward me/Trina and you feel like replying, do it with kindness. With all that is going on in the world, we need more kindness.”

In a second Twitter post she added: “You can’t kill fire with more fire. I know it can be frustrating or annoying, even upsetting but like Ms. Michelle Obama said, ‘When they go low, we go high.’ Love y’all.”

General Hospital is heating up

On General Hospital Trina is currently front and center and fans are divided on whether or not she should be with Police Officer Rorey Cabrera (Michael Cruse) or Spoiled Prince Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chaves). Things are heating up now that Esme Prince ( Avery Kristen Pohl) is presumed dead without having admitted that she framed Trina for the se tape. There is so much more to this story so stay tuned and remember that Tabayana Ali says to "play nice."