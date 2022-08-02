Trevor St. John is cast on The Young and the Restless and not General Hospital

Trevor St. John Trevor St. John website

Trevor St. John returns to daytime

Soap Vet Trevor St. John is well known for portraying Todd Manning/Victor Lord Jr. on One Life to Live. In December 2021 rumors began flying that the actor had been hired by ABC soap General Hospital to replace Steve Burton in the role of Jason Morgan. Now Soaps in Depth is reporting that Deadline has confirmed the actor will soon return to daytime but in Genoa City and not Port Charles. Howard. He will be joining the cast of the CBS soap The Young and the Restless but the name of his character is not yet known.

Trevor St. John's Y&R character is a mystery at this point

St. John's fans have spent the entirety of 2022 thus far discussing the possibility of his joining General Hospital on social media and a Facebook group with updates related to him was also set up. According to Soaps in Depth, St. John will be portraying a new mysterious character so his follower can now shift their focus. Instead of wondering if he might join GH they will be eager to find out who his Y&R character is and what his role will be in Genoa City. His loyal fans will be happy that he is back on a soap no matter which network.

The actor was born Trevor Marshall St. John on September 3, 1971. In addition to the soaps he is also known for his performances in Patrick Wang's independent drama films, The Grief of Others, Roswell, New Mexico, and In the Family.