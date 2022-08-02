Local Office on Afing wellness Center Screenshot

New Wellness Center is open

The coronavirus has taken a toll on the elderly in in various ways and The Local Office on Aging in Roanoke jas decided to tackle one of them LOA.has officially opened a new wellness center that will assist older adults who are finding themselves isolated.. The idea for the new facility came into being after the pandemic forced many seniors into isolation. The new space will be a place where socialization can take place and there will also be to access services.

LOA CEO Ron Boyd told WDBJ 7 that the center will have a primary focus on health and added

“We have a lot of activities planned to have in this to kinda deal with isolation, social isolation,” said Boyd. “And of the social determinant of health that is detrimental, which social isolation is one of them".

Isolation can be dangerous for seniors

The National Council on Aging says that Covid-driven isolation can be dangerous for seniors for the following reasons:

No are no longer working

Have fewer social connections that in the past

More likely to live alone.

May have extended families who are "more geographically dispersed" than in generations past

Any of these can makes it difficult to maintain in-person connections and Kathleen Zuke, MPH, the senior program manager, Center for Healthy Aging, National Council on Aging (NCOA) adds one more. She says social trends also have an effect on senior isolation.

The Wellness Center is located next to the Local Office on Aging at 4932 Frontage Rd NW, just off of Peters Creek Rd. in Roanoke.