Virginia's Tax-Free Weekend begins August 5th

Virginia Sales Tax Holiday

Tax Free weekend is here!

It's that most wonderful time of year once again. Time for students to go back to school time and the season for the Commonwealth to offer a little assistance. Many parents of school-age children are looking forward to Virginia's tax-free weekend which begins Friday, August 5th, and ends on Sunday, August 7th. The good news is you don't have to be a parent of a student in order to benefit as additional items have been added to the list of what you can purchase without paying sales tax.

Following is a list of items that will be tax-free this weekend

School supplies, clothing, and footwear

School supply items that are $20 or less per item



Clothing or footwear that is $100 or less

Hurricane preparedness items

Portable generators that are $1,000 or less



Gas-powered chainsaws $350 or less



Chainsaws $60 or less



Other hurricane items that are $60 or less

Energy Star and WaterSense products

Products that cost $2,500 or less



Saving $1.00 off of $20.00 or $5.30 from a $1.00 sale might not seem like much but every little bit helps.

If you are not certain which specific schools supplies quality ABC News 7 gives the following list:

Binders

Notebooks

Calculators

Highlighters

Tissues

Pencil sharpeners

Crayons

Paints

Index cards

The Virginia Sales Tax Free Weekend is also known as "No sales tax weekend" and Virginia Sales tax holiday. The first tax free event in the United States was in New York in 1996 and all others evolved over time..