Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells it

Homestead Creamery Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Are you screaming for ice cream this summer?

"I scream you scream we all scream for ice cream", especially during hot summer days. This old adage is being proven true in a local venue where the ice cream is made right where it is served". If you happen to venture to Burnt Chimney Virginia in Franklin County you might want to check out Homestead Creamery where they have traditional flavors of the sweet treat and some of their own.

According to WDBJ 7, this business is really staying busy and Claudia Pick, Homestead Creamery Marketing Representative told the News reporter why: “Here at our Farm Market in Burnt Chimney we have a ton of ice cream flavors. We have everything from your classic flavors like vanilla, strawberry, and chocolate, to fruity flavors such as our lemon crunch and black raspberry, and we also have exclusive Farm Market flavors, such as our key lime ice cream and moo tracks."

Burnt Chimney Farm Market Screenshot Cheryl Preston

The Homestead Creamery wants you!

Ice cream is sold in a cone as well as a cup but due to the sweltering heat that cone might melt pretty fast. Pick said customers are waiting at the door when the farm Market opens at 11:00 a.m. and they especially enjoy seeing entire families at the establishment. Pick believes it's because they have choices for everybody and adds that if anyone has an idea for a new ice cream flavor please let them know because it could be a hit. The Dairy's phone number is 540-721-0327 and they are located at 9600 Booker T Washington Hwy, in Wirtz, VA.