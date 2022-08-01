Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia return after a two-year absence

Pride of Salem Marching Band Pride of Salem photo gallery

They're back- the Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia

After a two-year absence due to Covid WDBJ is announcing that the Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia have returned. The event will be held in Salem on Tuesday evening with gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7. As a way to celebrate the return of the Summer Music Games to Salem Stadium after the two-year hiatus ticket prices have been dropped to $20 for all seats except premium seating.

This event is the primary fundraiser for the Pride of Salem, and profits from advertising, donations, sponsorships, and show tickets will fund the many activities of the Salem High School Band programs, which include transportation, band camps, and competitions. A portion of this year’s funds has been designated to assist with The Pride of Salem's performance in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia.

Salem marching band Screenshot Cheryl Preston

Salem Band Boosters and the Pride of Salem partner with DCI

The Salem Band Boosters and the Pride of Salem Marching Band are partnering with Drum Corps International (DCI) to bring professional-level marching band talent to the area. Drum Corps International – Competitive Drum Corps is comprised of high school and college students who travel and take part in competitions all over the United States for 6 weeks during the summer. The season finale is a championship competition featuring the top-scoring drum corps.

The action takes place at the Salem Stadium- 1008 Texas St, Salem, VA 24153. Tickets for the event can be purchased at the gate or online at get.crowntickets.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=577