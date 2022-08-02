Actress Pat Carroll who voiced the Sea Witch in The Little Mermaid has passed away

Pat Carroll portrayed Prunella and Ursulla Screenshot

Pat Carroll's career spanned 70 years

The legendary actress Pat Caroll has passed away at age 95. Younger generations know her for portraying Ursula the Seawitch in the Disney Classic animated film The Little Mermaid (1989). Baby boomers remember her fondly as Prunella the stepsister whose knees creaked when she bent them in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Cinderella (1965). She reprised Ursula in, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse on Disney+ and in the Kingdom Hearts video game series. In the straight to video The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea she voiced Morgana who was Ursula's sister.

Carol was born in Shreveport Louisiana on May 5th, 1927 and her first film role came in 1948's Hometown Girl. She also appeared on The Danny Kaye Show, The Red Skelton Show, The Carol Burnett Show, and the Steve Allen Show. her other television appearances include The Love Boat, ER, and The Danny Thomas Show.

More memorable performances

In 1976 she portrayed Lily the mother of Shirey Feeny (Cindy Williams) on the ABC sitcom Lavern and Shirley. The actress was a staple on Game Shows which include Password, I've Got a Secret, To Tell the Truth, Match Game 73, and Celebrity Sweepstakes.

She also lent her iconic voice to various Disney theme park attractions and shows as well as on animated series like Scooby-Doo, Foofur, Galaxy High, Pound Puppies, Garfield, A Garfield Thanksgiving, A Garfield Christmas, and A Goofy Movie. The actress voiced other animated series during the 1980s including A Pup Named Scooby-Doo, Foofur, Galaxy High, Pound Puppies, Garfield, A Garfield Thanksgiving, A Garfield Christmas, and A Goofy Movie.

Pat Carrol's death and legacy

The actress died of Pneumonia at her home in Cape Cod Massachusetts according to her daughter Kerry Karsian. Carol's other daughter Tara Karsian said fans could honor her mother by having "a raucous laugh at absolutely anything today (and everyday forward) because besides her brilliant talent and love, she leaves my sister Kerry and I with the greatest gift of all, imbuing us with humor and the ability to laugh...even in the saddest of times."

Pat Carroll will be remembered for her hearty laugh and all of her movie and television roles but for many fans, she will be fondly recalled as Ursula and Prunella.