Rescued Roanoke T-shirts raise money for heartworm positive pets

Keila Divers a member of RCACP Screenshot

Fundraiser to benefit animals with heartworms

A local nonprofit is selling t-shirts to raise funds for pets who are heartworm positive. Friends of RCACP is promoting ‘Rescued Roanoke’ t-shirts for $15 each and the money will go to the Regional Center for Animal Care & Protection (RCACP). The proceeds will be used to help treat dogs that are being fostered or about to be adopted.

The RCACP website says it's mission is: "To provide temporary shelter for stray, abandoned, and surrendered animals to return them to their owners or find them permanent, suitable new homes and to provide cost effective sheltering through regional partnerships to ensure the highest live release rate practical for our community".

In the United States, heartworm disease has been reported in all 50 states but is most common along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts from the Gulf of Mexico to New Jersey and along the Mississippi River and the rivers that connect to it.

Parasite worms and mosquitoes are the carriers

Heartworms are dangerous and can cause damage to a pet's organs. It can also lead to lung failure, heart failure, and death specifically in dogs, cats, and ferrets. The disease is caused by Dirofilaria immitis a parasitic worm that is spread through a mosquito bite. The worms mature into adults, mate, and produce offspring all while living inside a dog.

The worms live inside of a mosquito just long enough to become infective and cause the disease. The worms are called “heartworms” because the adults "live in the heart, lungs, and associated blood vessels of an infected animal".

T-shirts to benefit dogs with heartworms Screenshot

One local woman Keila Divers, is determined to do something about this pet illness. She is a member of Friends of RCACP and says heartworm treatment starts at $1,500 which is pretty expensive. Divers told WSLS 10 ”I feel like I’m paying back because so many people got my dog her heartworm treatment. So that’s what it means to me. It’s very important.”

