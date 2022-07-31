The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar apologize for saying Conservatives and Nazi's are the same

Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg ABC 15 News

The View has another controversy

The View cohosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar have found themselves in hot water again . Over the years each of them has come under fire for controversial remarks. The ABC morning talk show was recently sent a cease and desist letter for the comments made by Behar and Goldberg on the show last week. The cast was discussing the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit which took place in Tampa, Florida. TPUSA is a conservative group, which caters to high school and college students. While discussing the topic, Behar addressed the group as ‘Neo-Nazis’ when she said

"Neo-Nazis were out there in the front of the conference with anti-semitic slurs and … the Nazi swastika and a picture of a so-called Jewish person with exaggerated features, just like Goebbels did during the Third Reich. It’s the same thing, right out of the same playbook.”

Then Goldberg added, “You let them in and you knew what they were, so you are complicit.” She walked back her statement later in the show by saying she was only speaking “metaphorically.”

“Let me make a quick clarification about the neo-Nazis at the Turning Point event. They were outside protesters, my point was more metaphorical that you embrace them at your thing, I felt,” she said after a commercial break."

Goldberg and Beyer appologize

Fox News Digital, reported that Turning Point USA sent a cease-and-desist letter to ABC News and on Wednesday, The View co-host Sara Haines read an official on-air apology on behalf of the show for l"inking a Turning Point USA gathering to neo-Nazi demonstrators that showed up outside the event."

“A Turning Point USA spokesman said the group, quote, ‘100 percent condemns those ideologies,’ and said Turning Point USA security tried to remove the Neo-Nazis from the area but could not because they were on public property. Also, Turning Point USA wanted us to clarify that this was a Turning Point USA summit and not a Republican Party event. So we apologize for anything we said that may have been unclear on these points.”

Goldberg later said “In Monday’s conversation about Turning Point USA, I put the young people at the conference in the same category as the protesters outside, and I don’t like it when people make assumptions about me and it’s not any better when I make assumptions about other people, which I did. So my bad, I’m sorry.” Behar also apologized.