California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gamble

California man gambles while his dog is inside a hot car

A Southern California resident was arrested because he left a 3-month-old Husky puppy inside a car in the heat with his mouth taped shut. The man who is said to be from Corna Del Mar was gambling in a Los Vegas Casino when the incident occurred. The vehicle, with the dog inside, was parked on the top floor of a Bellagio hotel parking garage. for about two hours on the afternoon of July 20.

Outside temperatures that day reached 113 degrees and the Husky pup was left without air conditioning, food, or water. Someone saw the puppy and notified casino-hotel security who got the dog out through the SUV's open sunroof and then called the police. Video from Las Vegas police showed the panting puppy cooling down on a seat inside the SUV and officers taking the vehicle's owner into police custody.

The video shows a police officer asking the owner of the SUV "Do you realize how hot it is outside?" "You had the vehicle off, windows up, and you had tape around your dog's mouth," Police say the dog was taken to animal control for medical treatment, but details about the Husky's condition have not been made available. The name of the dog's owner has not been released although he is said to be 50 years old.

Never leave any animal in a locked car in the heat

According to the ASPCA, animals should never be left inside of hot vehicles, even if it’s just for a moment, and the windows are cracked. The website emphasizes that it is never safe to leave an animal alone in a parked vehicle. Doing so in the sweltering heat can cause an animal to suffer a fatal heat stroke, and it is illegal in several states as the Husky's owner just found out.