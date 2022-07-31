Las Vegas, NV

California man leaves Husky puppy in a hot car so he can gamble

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VwlVm_0gyyLLz100
Man leaves Husky in hot car with mouth tapedScreenshot

California man gambles while his dog is inside a hot car

A Southern California resident was arrested because he left a 3-month-old Husky puppy inside a car in the heat with his mouth taped shut. The man who is said to be from Corna Del Mar was gambling in a Los Vegas Casino when the incident occurred. The vehicle, with the dog inside, was parked on the top floor of a Bellagio hotel parking garage. for about two hours on the afternoon of July 20.

Outside temperatures that day reached 113 degrees and the Husky pup was left without air conditioning, food, or water. Someone saw the puppy and notified casino-hotel security who got the dog out through the SUV's open sunroof and then called the police. Video from Las Vegas police showed the panting puppy cooling down on a seat inside the SUV and officers taking the vehicle's owner into police custody.

The video shows a police officer asking the owner of the SUV "Do you realize how hot it is outside?" "You had the vehicle off, windows up, and you had tape around your dog's mouth," Police say the dog was taken to animal control for medical treatment, but details about the Husky's condition have not been made available. The name of the dog's owner has not been released although he is said to be 50 years old.

Never leave any animal in a locked car in the heat

According to the ASPCA, animals should never be left inside of hot vehicles, even if it’s just for a moment, and the windows are cracked. The website emphasizes that it is never safe to leave an animal alone in a parked vehicle. Doing so in the sweltering heat can cause an animal to suffer a fatal heat stroke, and it is illegal in several states as the Husky's owner just found out. 

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Husky left in hot car while ow

Comments / 15

Published by

I write, about breaking news, and current events. I wrote a newspaper column from 1997 to 2007 and have written for various online platforms since 2012 including Yahoo Contributor Network, Hubpages, and Vocal Media.

Roanoke, VA
8653 followers

More from Cheryl E Preston

Days of Our Lives is leaving NBC and moving to Peacock

Days of Our Lives has been a staple on NBC for 57 years but now the sands are running out of the hourglass according to The Sun The news outlet is reporting that the last daytime drama on the network will be moving to the Peacock streaming service where Days of Our Lives" Beyond Salem has found a home. The Sun is reporting that some viewers are angry and feel this is the beginning of the end for the long-running soap.

Read full story
Elkhart County, IN

Indiana Republican Congresswoman Jackie Walorski is killed in car accident

The Elkhart County Sheriff's department has confirmed that GOP Rep. Jackie Walorski, 58 died as a result of a car accident. Sadly there were no survivors as Waloski's 2 passengers (her aids) and the other driver are all deceased. Sheriff Jeff Siegel said Walorski, was traveling southbound in an SUV just after 12:30 p,m.when it was hit head-on by another car.

Read full story
Brooklyn, NY

"Bling" Bishop Lamar Whitehead insists he did not rob himself and commit insurance fraud

Bishop Whitehead says he did not stage the robbery. Brooklyn Bishop Lamar Whitehead is receiving backlash regarding his Livestream church service where three masked men held him at gunpoint and stole jewelry from both the Bishop and his wife but did not harm church members. Whitehead is being accused of staging the whole thing up in order to collect insurance money but he says he did not set up the robbery in his church.

Read full story
1 comments

MultiVersus meet the current cast of characters you can choose from

MultiVersus is a roster-based platform fighting game that lets you team up with your friends using some of the most iconic animated characters of all time. In MultiVersus, there are currently 17 characters with two more (Morty Smith and Rick Sanchez) from Rick and Morty having been confirmed to be coming soon. You can fight with two or four players at a time and perhaps you are wondering which of these playable heroes will work best with your personal style of play?

Read full story

PBS series Finding Your Roots determines Joe Manganiello is of African American descent

Actor Joe Manganiello began his film career when he portrayed Flash Thompson in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. He is also known for portraying Big Richie in Magic Mike and Alcide Herveaux in five seasons of the HBO series True Blood. His biography via Wikipedia indicates that he was born on December 28th, 1976, and raised in Pittsburg Pittsylvania. His parents are Susan Brachanow Manganiello who is of Armenian descent and Charles John Manganiello whose heritage is Italian. Manganiello recently learned something different about his roots.

Read full story
17 comments

Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle faces a restraining order after alleged death threats against Jeff Rayner

Thomas Markle the father of Duchess of SussexMeghan Markle is in the news again. he has been slapped with a restraining order by Jeff Rayner the co-CEO of Coleman-Rayner a tabloid and news agency. Markle has been vocal with the press from the time his daughter became engaged to Prince Harry.

Read full story
69 comments
Danville, VA

Goodbye Dan River Finishing Mill-Hello Caesars Casino

Dan River Mills opened in 1882 as the Riverside Cotton Mills, and was once a thriving textile business that employed many of the citizens of Danville Virginia. And was also the largest textile mill in the south. The last plant closed in 2007, the water tower was destroyed by DH Griffith Demolition in 2021 and now the building that housed the Dan River Finishing Mill has been demolished by Kaiser Virginia. The land is being cleared for the construction of the Caesars Casino which will be a new and different big business for the area.

Read full story
2 comments
Roanoke, VA

The Blue Ridge Parkway over the Roanoke River has reopened

Blue Ridge Parkway Bridge over the Roanoke RiverBridge.com. Roanoke River area of the Blue Ridge Parkway is now open. According to Leesa Sutton Brandon of the National Park Service, there is good news for local Blue Ridge Parkway enthusiasts. The portion of the Parkway over the Roanoke River that has been closed reopened on Monday afternoon.

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Robin Thicke to perform at the Henry Street Heritage Festival

Robin Thicke headlines the Henry Street Heratage Festival. Robin Thicke the son of actor Alan Thicke and actress Gloria Loring will be performing at Roanoke's Henry Street Heritage Festival on September 17. R&B group SWVSisters With Voices will also be in concert and the music begins at 7:00 p.m. The annual festival takes place in Elmwood Park and boots "an array of diverse regional and national live entertainment"

Read full story
2 comments

Actress Pat Carroll who voiced the Sea Witch in The Little Mermaid has passed away

Pat Carroll portrayed Prunella and UrsullaScreenshot. The legendary actress Pat Caroll has passed away at age 95. Younger generations know her for portraying Ursula the Seawitch in the Disney Classic animated film The Little Mermaid (1989). Baby boomers remember her fondly as Prunella the stepsister whose knees creaked when she bent them in the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical Cinderella (1965). She reprised Ursula in, The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse on Disney+ and in the Kingdom Hearts video game series. In the straight to video The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea she voiced Morgana who was Ursula's sister.

Read full story
22 comments

General Hospital actress Tabyana Ali asks fans to address her haters

Tabyana Alijoined the cast of General Hospital in late March of this year as Trina Robinson. She took over for Sydney Makayla who originated the character but left the ABC soap to pursue her studies at UCLA. Tabyana had to immediately jump into a front burner storyline and is now making the role her own. She has dealt with fans who preferred Makayla who incidentally told her replacement "You got this."

Read full story
45 comments
Charlottesville, VA

Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee Statue

On Saturday evening July 30th, at sunset, the Memory Project premiered a 30-minute documentary “Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments,” at Market Street Park, formerly Lee Park. Attendees were in lawn chairs, and on blankets, as Memory Project representatives served popcorn Those gathered cheered along with the crowd in the film footage as they commemorated a special date.

Read full story
1 comments

Trevor St. John is cast on The Young and the Restless and not General Hospital

Soap Vet Trevor St. John is well known for portraying Todd Manning/Victor Lord Jr. on One Life to Live. In December 2021 rumors began flying that the actor had been hired by ABC soap General Hospital to replace Steve Burton in the role of Jason Morgan. Now Soaps in Depth is reporting that Deadline has confirmed the actor will soon return to daytime but in Genoa City and not Port Charles. Howard. He will be joining the cast of the CBS soapThe Young and the Restless but the name of his character is not yet known.

Read full story
Raleigh, NC

Pilot who allegedly jumps from plane before emergency landing identified

The Roanoke Times is reporting that a 23-year-old Raleigh man, Charles Hew Crooks, was identified as the co-pilot who exited a plane mid-flight prior to the pilot making an emergency landing at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Friday afternoon. . The verification came Friday from the Fuquay-Varina Police Department in a Facebook post,

Read full story
Roanoke, VA

Local Office on Aging opens new Wellness Center in Roanoke

The coronavirus has taken a toll on the elderly in in various ways and The Local Office on Aging in Roanoke jas decided to tackle one of them LOA.has officially opened a new wellness center that will assist older adults who are finding themselves isolated.. The idea for the new facility came into being after the pandemic forced many seniors into isolation. The new space will be a place where socialization can take place and there will also be to access services.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Tax-Free Weekend begins August 5th

It's that most wonderful time of year once again. Time for students to go back to school time and the season for the Commonwealth to offer a little assistance. Many parents of school-age children are looking forward to Virginia's tax-free weekend which begins Friday, August 5th, and ends on Sunday, August 7th. The good news is you don't have to be a parent of a student in order to benefit as additional items have been added to the list of what you can purchase without paying sales tax.

Read full story
Roanoke County, VA

Roanoke Native, Actress Jen Lily switches from Hallmark to GAC

Jen Lilly is a popular actress who portrayed Theresa Donovan on the NBC soap Days of Our Lives and temporarily replaced Kirsten Storms as Maxie Jones on ABC's General Hospital. The actress grew up in Roanoke County and is the of daughter Ellen Lilley and retired Judge Vincent Lilley and she graduated from Cave Spring High School and was Magna Cum Laud at the University of Virginia.

Read full story
3 comments
Franklin County, VA

Local Homestead Creamery makes ice cream and sells it

"I scream you scream we all scream for ice cream", especially during hot summer days. This old adage is being proven true in a local venue where the ice cream is made right where it is served". If you happen to venture to Burnt Chimney Virginia in Franklin County you might want to check out Homestead Creamery where they have traditional flavors of the sweet treat and some of their own.

Read full story
3 comments

Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia return after a two-year absence

Pride of Salem Marching BandPride of Salem photo gallery. They're back- the Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia. After a two-year absence due to Covid WDBJ is announcing that the Summer Music Games of Southwest Virginia have returned. The event will be held in Salem on Tuesday evening with gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7. As a way to celebrate the return of the Summer Music Games to Salem Stadium after the two-year hiatus ticket prices have been dropped to $20 for all seats except premium seating.

Read full story
Montgomery County, VA

Bikes of RoamNRV bike share program in Montgomery County has been discontinued

The Montgomery County bike share program that has serviced the New River Valley since 2018 has been discontinued according to The Roanoke Times. The bikes of RoamNRV was shelved on July 6 of this year according to Blacksburg Town Attorney Larry Spencer. This program began under the operation of Gotcha but was later acquired by Bolt which was co-founded by Usain Bolt a retired champion sprinter who is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy