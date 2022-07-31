Soap vet Ayda Field join's The Bold and the Beautiful as Cecile

Jackie Wood and Ayda Field Soaps She Knows

Ayda Field joins The Bold and the Beautiful

Soap Hub is reporting that a soap vet will soon be joining the cast of The Bold and the Beautiful. Ayda Field will make her debut as Cecile on Monday, August 1, and Tuesday, August 2. Field previously portrayed Angela Moroni on Days of our Lives from the summer of 2000 to the spring of 2001. She was the daughter of mob boss Vincent Maroni (Carl Weintraub).

Soaps She Knows is reporting that Cecile will show up in Monaco and have some type of past relationship with Steffy Forrester (Jackie Wood). The spoiler teases she will be full of "Sinn" the nickname that fans gave Steffy and her husband John Finnegan (Tanner Novlin). Soaps.com is also reporting that Wood and Field have a past connection as in 2014 they filmed together in Istanbul r E!’s travel show Party On.

Ayda Field History

Field was born Ayda Sabahat Evecan, on May 17, 1979, to a Turkish father who is Muslim and an American mother who is Jewish. In addition to being an actress has worked as a model. She is best known for her role in Fresh Meat and was in the following television series: Eve, Blue Collar. Studio 60 on Sunset Strip, Back to You, and 10 episodes of Season One.

She has also been a regular panelist on the British television show Loose Women and was a judge on the British version of The X Factor, working alongside her husband, singer Robbie Williams. The couple married on August 10th, 2010 and they have four children.