Uber driver shoots Texas pastor in road rage incident

Uber driver kills well-known pastor

An Uber driver has been charged with murder after reportedly he shot and killed a Texas pastor during an incident of road rage. The Sun is reporting that Deshawn Longmire, 23, shot Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton on June 24, on the Gulf Freeway although he denied the charge. Witnesses say they saw the two men arguing at a stoplight and that neither driver got out of their vehicle during the argument, and both men drove away after the dispute.

The witnesses also told police that as the vehicles began moving the Uber driver “stretched his arm out of the driver window with a pistol in his hand” and shot at Moulton". Longmire then sped away from the scene but was later pulled over after he ran a stop sign according to police.

Court records indicate that Longmire told detectives he was not in the area at the time the shooting occurred but investigators found the Uber records which proved he was in the area at the time of Mouton' s shooting. four children, and 10 grandchildren. His obituary lists him as Reverend Dr. Ronald K Mouton Sr.

Friday, July 8, at 7:30 pm there was a community-wide service for the slain pastor which was held at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. A second service on Saturday, July 9, at 11:00 am. was at East Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, where Mouton pastored for 30 years.

According to the Harris County District Clerk’s Office, Longmire has been charged with murder and is currently being held in Harris County Jail. His first court date is pending.