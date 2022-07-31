Saint Andrews Catholic Church receives 2022 Gabriella Page Preservation Award

Saint Andrews Catholic Church Wikipedia

Saint Andrews Church is being honored

The statewide organization Preservation Virginia has chosen St. Andrews Catholic Church as the 2022 recipient of its Gabriella Page Preservation Award for Outstanding Preservation Project. The church is located on North Jefferson Street in Roanoke at the top of what older generations referred to as "Catholic Hill." Saint Andrews is unique in that the congregation is multi-ethnic although predominately white and the church is located in the historic predominantly African American Gainsboro Neighborhood.

Saint Andrews was nominated by Alison Blantonan architectural historian. The executive director of Preservation Virginia wrote a letter to the church describing the project as “a wonderful example of a dedicated and meticulous restoration effort.”

Church Leaders are proud of the award

Wayne Gould St. Andrew’s Facilities Maintenance Coordinator told WDBJ7 that enough extensive work has been done on the church to make it last another 100 years. The work began in 2014 with the replacement of the steeples and craftsmen eventually moved on to the slate roof, the exterior masonry, and finally headed inside the Roanoke City landmark. He said the church has been "ravaged by time, termites, and a fire over 50 years earlier".

St. Andrew’s Catholic Church's Pastor Father Kevin Segerblom said the award was "unexpected, but appreciated by the St. Andrew’s community"

He also said that he had no idea the news about the church had traveled so far and that it was good for his parishioners to know that others in the state of Virginia "appreciate the building itself, the original architecture and also appreciate the painstaking work and the commitment and sacrifice that we’ve made to maintain it and restore it to really, I would say, a pristine condition I think they’re pleased with that.”

Saint Andrews History

Saint Andrews is a historic Roman Catholic Church and rectory that was built in somewhere between 1900-1902. and Wikipedia describes the structure as "a buff brick church on a stone foundation in the High Victorian Gothic style". In 1973 Saint Andrews was listed on the National Register of Historic places. Saint Andrews Catholic Church will receive the prestigious award during an event in September so be on the lookout for more information as the time nears.