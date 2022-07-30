Richard Ridings: Getting to know the man behind Peppa Pig's Daddy Pig

Richard Ridings as Daddy Pig PEOPLE screenshot.

Meet Daddy Pig

Peppa Pig is s a British preschool animated television series created by Astley Baker Davies that follows Peppa, a female piglet, her family, peers, and other animals through their daily lives. The series debuted on May 31st, 2004, and has been broadcast in over 180 countries. While Peppa has been voiced by several actresses over the past 18 years, Richard Riding the man whose voice brings to life Daddy Pig has been with the program from day one and he is honored to have done so.

Ridings, 63 did an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, that was published on July 29th, and gives insight into his longtime role as the patriarch of the pig clan. He told the magazine that it has been a "complete joy" to continue in this role and says the writing has been wonderful and the story-telling beautiful. "I love doing it ... it's just a lovely thing to be part of, and I'm very grateful," he added.

Ridings said that part of what makes this role "so special" is his ability to "bring Daddy Pig into the real world" and to "keep the magic alive." If you have ever watched Peppa Pig with children, grandchildren, or by yourself, you already know that Daddy Pig has a warm, special way about him that is very endearing.

Richard Ridings dishes why Peppa Pig is still relevant

The actor shared that his own voice is very similar to the animated character that he voices. He said that once a little girl in a grocery store heard him talking as he was shopping with his own daughter and the child told her mother that he was Daddy Pig. Ridings said he declines offers for videos because the children would realize that the cartoon character is actually an older man who is balding so he does audio tapes instead.

Ridings also tole PEOPLE why he believes the animated series remains relevant. He says he thinks the longevity of Peppa Pig is due to the deep family values of the series and the fact that adults enjoy watching it and having a good laugh along with the children. He says there are similarities between himself and Daddy Pig and he likes that the pig family patriarch is "Loving, and understanding, and encouraging," and "always about trying to make family life a little fun as well, which I like."

All about Richard Ridings

According to his IMBd page, Richard Ridings was born on September 19, 1958, in Henley-on-Thames, United Kingdom. He married Catherine Jensen in 1984 and they have one daughter Freya Ridings. In addition to Peppa Pig, he has many additional acting credits including the Television series Funny Woman, Thunder Birds Are Go, Q Pootie 5, and Jericho. He was in the following television movies Fifty Years on Stage, Q Pootie 5 All the Way, and Six Wifes with Lucy Worsley. The actor has also lent his voice to numerous video games.

The PEOPLE interview concluded with Ridings saying that Peppa is not ashamed or afraid of making mistakes and he believes it is very important, to be able to "Laugh at yourself. Have a go, maybe not succeed, but then have a bit of a laugh."

The popularity of Peppa Pig is evidence that there is still a market for wholesome programming the entire family can enjoy. It had been announced that Peppa Pig was canceled because the original team behind the children; series decided they wanted to move on to other projects. On March 16th, 2021, however, an announcement came stating that the series had been renewed until 2027. The original creators and studio were replaced by Karrot Entertainment pr who produces Sarah & Duck. This means we will be able to enjoy Richard Ridings and Daddy Pig afor a little while longer.