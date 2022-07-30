Teenager electrocuted after falling asleep with a charging cell phone in her bed

Teen electrocuted by cell phone Screenshot The Sun

Charging cells phone could possibly prove deadly

A warning is being issued regarding going to sleep with a charming cell phone in your bed. A Chinese teenager Cambodian teen Khorn Srey Pov, 17, was found dead in her home lying on top of her phone after taking a shower on July 27th. Local officials have determined she had died instantly from a massive shock in her sleep from a massive electric shock on 27th July.

The teen's death has provoked debates on social media in regard to the safety of phone chargers. Following are a few comments that The Sun shared.

"They should be having public awareness campaigns on how to handle electricity,” said one.

“I see people touching live wires on those transformer posts all the time, and unfortunate incidents like these happen often."

"She had just showered, so perhaps she was still wet when she laid down atop that multi-socket thingamajig".

“Even if dry, though, not a good idea to have one of those in bed with you. Tragic."

There are other deaths allegedly caused by charging cell phones

Sadly the Cambodian teen is not the first to have died in such a tragic manner and other deaths have been reported to have been caused by charging cell phones. In 2013, Apple investigated the death of a woman in China who was said to have been electrocuted after answering her ringing iPhone while it was charging. In Brazil, in 2021, two-year-old Sara Alves de Albuquerque died after getting an electric shock from a mobile phone charger. last year and in February, in Argentina, 18-year-old Angel Andrada died after being electrocuted when he left the family dinner table to charge his phone.

Experts say that being electrocuted by a charming cell phone is rare but there are conditions that make it more likely. A substandard charger or one that is not compatible with your phone brand may not insulate properly. This could result in overheating, a fire, or electric shock which could lead to death.