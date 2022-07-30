New green bike lanes promote safety for drivers and cyclists

New green bike lanes in Roanoke Screenshot WDBJ7 video

Are you seeing green in the Star City?

If you have wondered why you are seeing what looks like green tarp on certain streets in the Star City there is a very good reason. These are bike lanes that are on each side of traffic, and have been painted green to give drivers more visibility of those riding bicycles and for the cyclists to feel safer. The area of green measures five feet in width according to Roanoke Traffic Engineer Hung Liu “We have installed about 40 to 50 miles of bike lanes currently."

According to News 10, this is the latest project for the Roanoke Department of Transportation and Valley View Blvd. is the latest location to receive the newly-painted bike lanes. the bright green color will enhance the visibility of the bike lane, so drivers can remain aware and cyclists can safely travel the roads. The addition of bike lanes is an initiative Roanoke has been working on for many years that now has become a reality.

Cyclists love the new bike lanes

Cyclists in the area, are excited about this project and one, Robert Issem, was interviewed. He told reporter Sydney Jaxtheimer: “These bike lanes are an extension of our Lick Run Greenway, so it enables users to comfortably use these streets to access all of the beautiful things here. We’ve got all these stores and opportunities for dining,”

Issem, who serves as the Department of Transportation Complete Streets and Vision Zero Coordinator for Roanoke City went on to say that he is happy to see the bright green color and added: “As a cyclist I much prefer a lane to be painted bright green rather than two white stripes on the side of the road. I know it alerts drivers more effectively to my presence on the road, so I feel more comfortable”

The project will continue

Hung Lu also said: "We will continue to install bike lanes wherever we can and continue to promote multi-modal, bicycles, walking, and pedestrian crossings,” Ninth Street and Shenandoah Avenue could possibly be the next locations for new bike lanes."

According to Corporate Dow green bike lanes are very beneficial as they increase the visibility of cyclists, and identify potential areas of conflict where turning motorists are involved. The painted green lanes also assist in reinforcing priority to cyclists and a new study suggests that adding bike lanes to urban streets may encourage more individuals to decide to commute by bike.