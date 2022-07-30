SplatRball guns are becoming a problem in Roanoke

SplatRball gun is being misused Walmart

SplatRball misuse is growing

Last week Danville authorities said they were receiving calls about drivers being shot at with SplatRball guns. Now Roanoke police have stated that they have received over 40 calls this week about this new toy that shoots water-filed pellets. Police told WDBJ 7 that they want parents to educate their children in the proper way to use the toy. There is nothing wrong wth shooting at family and friends but shooting the toy guns at unsuspecting drivers could result in misdemeanor or even felony charges.

Christian Madera, Roanoke City Police Department's Field Training Officer said it beings with a couple of kids just shooting off back and forth at each other, and then they start moving on to targets that end up being innocent bystanders. Madera said this is when the complaints begin. He added that this is why officers are trying to warn parents to get ahead of the situation.

SplatRball gun WDBJ7

A toy turned into a weapon

The SplatRball gun is supposed to be a fun new summer toy but it actually is a "Full Auto and Semi Auto Electric Soft Water Bead Gel Ball Blaster Gun." Decades ago entire families had fun with Super soakers and there were not widespread reports of misuse, while the current fad is to use the Splatrball as a weapon.

In March it was reported that two young children a brother and sister were injured by frozen water-filled beads in a SplatRball social media challenge in Peach Tree City, Georgia. Local police said that sing the toys this way makes it a weapon and two fourteen year-old-boys were charged with aggravated assault against the siblings.