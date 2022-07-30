Montgomery County construction worker falls 21 feet to his death near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA

Constructin worker Unsplash Joy Holland

Elliston man dies after falling 21 feet to the ground

A Montgomery County construction worker fell to his death Friday morning at a construction sight near the Alleghany Highlands YMCA in Covington, Virginia. Shortly before 10:45 a.m. on July 29, deputies and EMS from the Alleghany County/Covington Sherriff's office arrived at the site to investigate a report that a worker had fallen.

First responders arrived to find 28-year-old Javier Suniga Cervuantes of Elliston, who was dead at the scene after falling approximately 21 feet to the ground. What has not been revealed is where he fell from and whether or not it was a building a scaffold or something else.

The investigation will be turned over to OSHA

Authorities told WFXR News that Lt. Richard Shull conducted the initial investigation, which now will be turned over to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and the Virginia Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.

Statistics on construction workers

In 2019 it was revealed that over 11 million people are employed in the construction business which was a 25% increase from 2011. The largest percentage of workers in this field are male and Hispanic. The statistics show that falls remain the leading method of death for those working in the construction business and account for 1 in 3 work-related deaths or about 36%.

Statistics reveal that falling (36%) is number one of the "Fatal Four" for construction workers. The other three are being struck by an object (10 percent), electrocution, (8.6 percent) and being caught inside of something or caught between objects ( 2.5 percent).