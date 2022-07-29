The Food Network chef Jamika Pessoa will guest star on General Hospital

Jamika Pessoa Twitter screenshot

Jamika Pessoa is headed to daytime TV

Soap Opera Digest is reporting that ABC soap General Hospital will have celebrity chef Jamika Pessoa appear in an episode on Monday, August, 8th. If she looks familiar it is because she can be seen on THE FOOD NETWORK and has been on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, THE CHEW, HOME, AND FAMILY, THE GOOD DISH, and GUY'S GROCERY.

The caterer to the stars became famous as a contestant on the show "The Next Food Network Star." According to The Art Institute of Atlanta, she attended culinary school in Georgia, and now her career consists of a blog that celebrates life as a chef, television appearances, and a catering company. She states that her defining moment came when her client BET asked her to up the guest list from 200-600 and she cooked for 24 hours straight. This is when she knew she had what it takes.

Pessoa says that when she received the invitation to appear on General Hospital she " jumped at the chance! “ She says that she replied that she would be there with her chef coat before ABC representatives finished making the offer. She added that she has been a soap fan since watching with her grandmother and that performing scenes and saying lines "proved daunting".

She admitted that she and become accustomed to being on sets where everything is "food-related,” and the atmosphere is a combination reality show, a competition show, and a daytime talk show. Pessoa said she'd never done a scripted performance so this will be her acting debut.

Pessoa will be portraying herself on General Hospital in scenes at the Metro Court. Viewers know that Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) just purchased Carly Corinthos's (Laura Wright) half of the hotel and is trying to make it her own. Be sure to tune in on August 8th and see Jamika Pessoa do her thing in Port Charles.