Jeopardy! fans want Mayim Balik fired and Ken Jennings to be the solo host of the game show

Jeopardy! fans are in an uproar

According to The Sun, Jeopardy! fans are not taking the news very well that Mayim Balik will continue to co-host the show with Ken Jennings. Mayim will step into the role in January and she is also filming Call Me Kate. She will also host Celebrity Jeopardy! and special tournaments while Ken is hosting the Second Chance Tournament and the Tournament of Champions.

Fans of the game show also expressed discontent in May when Jennings stepped away for a while and said he was giving the reins back to Balik. Now viewers are threatening to boycott unless Ken is given the job full-time. Sony Pictures wants to produce a number of versions of the show and says that multiple hosts will be needed but fans do not agree.

The backlash began after the official Jeopardy! Twitter account tweeted the following on July 27: "Please join us in welcoming the official co-hosts of Jeopardy!, @kenjennings and @missmayim. We couldn't be more thrilled,"

The overwhelming sentiment seems to be that Mayim is intelligent but just not a good fit for hosting Jeopardy! Following is a screenshot of what two fans had to say.

Ken Jennings responds but Mayim Balik is silent

The actress has not commented on the announcement but The Sun says she did retweet the official Jeopardy! announcement. Balik is a professional who has been in the world of entertainment since starring in the NBC sitcom BLOSSOM. She has more than likely dealt with disgruntled fans before and will get through this.

Jennings on the other hand is elated as he tweeted the following: “It’s official! There is white smoke over Culver City. @missmayim and I are your Jeopardy! hosts next season." He also told his followers that Jeopardy! has been a big part of his life since he was a child and that he takes "the show and its legacy very seriously". Following are additional comments made by viewers.

The history of Balik and Jennings

When Ken made his first appearance as Jeopardy! host the show's ratings practically doubled to 9.7 million viewers. When Mayim took over as host the numbers dipped significantly to 5.9 million viewers during a college championship. Balik hasn't beaten the ratings of Jennings since. Viewers also complained because the two hosts had different intros. One was “And now hosting Jeopardy!, Ken Jennings.” and the other was, “And now here is the host of Jeopardy!, Mayim Bialik.”

Balik was one of a number of guest hosts and the producers obviously liked her style. Jennings was popular with fans because of his history on the game show. In 2004, Ken won 74 games in a row which continues to be the longest winning streak in the show's history.

Jennings recently faced off against former contestants who were champions in Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time Tournament, and he left no doubt that he indeed is the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T. (Greatest of all time). Be on the lookout for updates to this evolving story to find out if the fans' opinions will make a difference or if Jeopardy! will go on with the show with both Ken Jennings and Mayim Ballic as planned.