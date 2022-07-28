Tom Bower's new book alleges that Princess Diana's family also had issues with Meghan Markle

Cheryl E Preston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Mf0h_0gw45zFz00
Prince Harry and Meghan MarklePEOPLE

New book claims the Spencers were against Meghan Markle

From the beginning of the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, news reports have indicated that the Royal family was not fond of her. What has not been addressed until now is how the Spencers the family of Princess Diana felt about the woman the Duke of Sussex chose as his wife. A new book by Tom Bower tired Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors shed light on what the other side has been thinking and saying about the Duchess of Sussex.

The author claims that Harry was hoping his mother's side of the family would see a resemblance between the late "People's Princess" and the woman he was going to marry. Diana's sisters, Jane and Sarah, and her best friend Julia Samuel all expressed doubts about the union. The situation was made worse when according to Bower, Prince William asked his mother's brother Charles Spencer to weigh in and he too did not think Harry and Meghan were going to work. Not one of them believed there were any similarities between Diana and her son's girlfriend or that a marriage between the Prince and Markle was a good idea.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XIToP_0gw45zFz00
Harry Meghan and childrenHindustan Times

Meghan and Harry have endured

Bower wrote the following, via Marie Claire. “Harry assumed that Diana’s family and friends would see a similarity between Diana and his fiancée. Both, he said, shared the same problems.”

Despite the opposition, the couple married in May of 2018, but when Harry believed his wife was being mistreated the couple moved to LA where they are raising their son Archie and daughter Lilibet. The Royal family has always been in the news and dealing with gossip and the paparazzi. Meghan brought an entirely new set of issues that the press believed to be fair game.

Markle is American, a commoner, an actress, divorced, and biracial which caused alarm not only among the Royals but the British people, and now it seems the Spencers as well. This young woman just does not seem to be able to catch a break but in spite of it all her Prince is sticking by her side.

