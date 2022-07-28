Virginia flags to fly at half-mast Thursday in honor of Senator Charles Waddell

Senator Charles Waddell The Loudon Times

Virginia Senator will be honored by the lowering of flags

Flags in the state of Virginia will be lowered to half-mast on Thursday, July 28 in honor of the late Senator Charles Waddell. The 90-year-old passed away last week and for 26 years had represented Loudoun County in the Virginia Senate. Governor Glenn Youngkin’s flag order reads as follows:

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory and respect of former Virginia Senator Charles L. Waddell.

A life of service

Charles Lindy Waddell was born on May 13, 1932. Prior to serving as senator, he served one term on the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, representing the Broad Run District from 1968 to 1971. Following redistricting in 1971, Waddell ran for the newly created position of 33rd District Senate that covered Loudoun as well as western Fairfax counties. he held this seat for close to three decades, winning six additional elections. After serving in the Virginia Senate he served as deputy transportation secretary to Governor Jim Gilmore and later became chairman of the Senate transportation committee.

In 1988 he married Jane Rankin Herring, whose son Mark Hering became the 33rd District Senator and Virginia Attorney General After Jane passed away in 2017, Waddell was living in Leesburg Virginia. The former senator died on July 19, 2022.