Washington Park host's pool party prior to closing for renovations

Washington Park pool to close for renovations

Last week WDBJ7 announced that Washington Park pool was a popular location right now because of the heat. This week they are letting the public know that the pool which was built in the 1970s will soon close for repairs. The City of Roanoke Parks and Recreation AKA Play Roanoke will host a pool party prior to the pool shutting down for the season and repairs beginning. You can attend the event which is the final day for swimming on August 14 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is only one dollar. There will be refreshments, a DJ and free giveaways.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation Marketing Coordinator Holly Hagan said the pool is "In need of some severe maintenance. It’s obviously 50 years old, so, it’s got a lot of things that need to be repaired. It was also one of the highest ranked in terms of citizen requests for being addressed in a survey of 2021.”

A beloved staple in the community

The renovations for the Washington Park pool are part of a master plan that was developed in 2019. The 2021 survey is in part what led to the decision for the renovations. On the website Katie Slusher, Planning and Development Coordinator acknowledges that the pool has severe structural issues and also lacks modern features that would meet more needs of the community.

She also said that the pool is well loved by the community, which is why the goal is to keep what the community loves while "adding and updating what we can to increase accessibility, comfort, and fun,” A survey has been designed to which find out which features such as slides, diving area, lap lanes, splash/spray features, are most important to those who utilize the pool.

