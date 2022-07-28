General Hospital Actress Kelly Thiebaud is showing off her new beau PJ Harrison

Kelly Thiebaud and PJ Harrison General Hospital Blog

Kelly Thiebaud announces she has a new man in her life

On General Hospital Dr. Britt Westbourne is having a difficult tie finding love but her portrayer Kelly Thiebaud recently shared with fans that she has a new man in her life. The last time the actress discussed a relationship was when she was dating co-star Bryan Craig (Morgan Corinthos). The duo was supposed to get married in March of 2017 but they broke up. Now Kelly is happily sharing photos of her current beau PJ Harrison.

Bryan Craig and Kelly Thiebaud Yahoo

Kelly is ahead of Britt in finding love

On General Hospital Britt has been miserable since the death of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and has become sarcastic and bitter toward love. Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) seems interested and blackmailed Damian Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) into making Britt think they were a match with a dating service. Some GH viewers believe Spinelli might be secretly pinning away for the doctor

While Britt is in the valley of decision Kelly seems happy with her romantic status and broke the news on Instagram on July 26th that she is no longer single. She also told inquisitive fans that she would provide more information about the relationship "soon." Two questions that have already been asked are: How did Thiebaud meet her British Boyfriend and will the relationship remain long-distance.

PJ and Kelly what we know thus far

Thiebaud shared on Instagram that she and Harrison have a long-distance romance and that he is living in England. "Seven months long-distance. Los Angeles and London. 5,437 miles. 8-hour time difference. Thousands of calls and texts. You’ve always been consistent.”

Harrison previously hosted THE TOTALLY FOOTBALL SHOW podcast alongside American soccer star and Olympian Cobi Jones, He was also a co-founder of a San Fernando Valley men’s soccer league, the City of Angels Football Club. Be on the lookout for updates as Kelly Thiebaud provides them.