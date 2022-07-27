Jeopardy! has made a decision on a permanent host

Ken Jennings and Mayim Balik Screen shot Twitter

Jeopardy officials have made a decision

WDBJ7 is reporting that the producers of Jeopardy have come to a decision regarding a permanent host. After the death of Alex Trebek on November 8th, 2020 the long-running game show had various guest hosts. In October 2021 it was announced that Ken Jennings, the former contestant who won more consecutive games than any other contestant in the show’s history, would share the duties with actress and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik. Fans have been wondering when the show execs would make a decision about a permanent host and that time is now.

An exciting new season is beginning

An exciting new season of Jeopardy! is upon us as the decision has been made on how the show will move forward. Execs have decided to not rock the boat and tamper with a winning formula so Jennings and Balik will continue as they have for the past year. Executive Producer Michael Davies said he knew the value of consistency and did not want to flip-flop on the fans. He further explained by saying the following:

“With Mayim and Ken hosting, the show is considerably up in viewership year over year, with more than 27 million viewers tuning in each week this season,”. “When you consider that almost every other show in broadcast television and syndication is declining, this has been a quite remarkable season: we’re the most-watched entertainment show on all of television. Yes, all of television.”

Davies said Jennings’ initial hosting run on the syndicated version of Jeopardy! will start at the beginning of the fall season and run through December while Bialik hosts “Celebrity Jeopardy!” in primetime and will take over for Jennings in syndication in January. The plan is to have Mayim host a couple of new tournaments, as well as the “Jeopardy! National College Championship.” She will also continue with her schedule filming her sitcom “Call Me Kat.”

The Jeopardy! Twitter account invited fans to welcome the new co-hosts of the game show and stated that they could not be more pleased.