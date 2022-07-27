SplatRball gun used to terrorize drivers in Danville

SplatRball gun Screen shot

Drivers are at risk in Danville

Authorities in Danville Virginia are issuing a warning regarding a toy called the SplatRball gun This item has been billed as the "new fun toy for the summer" but is currently being misused and the public is at risk. The SplatRball" is a "Full Auto and Semi Auto Electric Soft Water Bead Gel Ball Blaster Gun". WSLS10 News says the Danville police department has revealed they have been getting calls that unsuspecting drivers are being shot at with the high-powered toy and this is a safety issue for the community.

Charges may be filed against those who misuse the toy

Parents are being advised to monitor their minor children who own this particular toy which Danville police say is a combination water gun and a pellet gun. Authorities have announced that any misuse of this product could result in charges for the following three offenses:

Reckless Driving

Shooting at or throwing missiles, at a car, train, or vessel

Assault and Battery

Danville is not alone regarding children targeting unsuspecting individuals with this toy. In San Antonio Texas, four juveniles were arrested for shooting at people with water-pellet guns. Allegedly there is a TicTock challenge that is encouraging young people to take such action. If you know anyone who has a SplatRball gun please advise them to use it per the manufacturer's instructions because distracted drivers can have accidents which result in injuries or death.

The public is being asked to come forward with information

Anyone who has information on the identity of the suspects or information that is related to this ongoing investigation is asked to come forth by any of the following methods.

Contact Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, or through social media accounts and messenger on Facebook.

Use the crime tips app CARE

Call the Danville Police Department's non-emergency dispatch number at 434-799-5111

Contact the patrol office at 434-799-6510. contacting

Click on the following link to share information

A cash reward is available for info that leads to an arrest or conviction.