Robert Newman confirms he is off The Young and the Restless

Ashland is gone but a new mystery is beginning

Robert Newman has confirmed that he is done as Ashland Locke on The Young and the Restless. The actor shared via YouTube that fans of the CBS soap will see his alter ego no more. He went on further to say that the scenes with Nick Newman (Josh Morrow) were his last. Newman stated "The end of my contract. Those were shot about five weeks ago. Since then, I have come home to my family and I couldn’t be happier about that"

He went on further to say But I did want to take a minute to say thank you to you,” the actor added, addressing his Y&R fans directly. “And also to just do a shout-out to the cast and crew of Y&R who were just fantastic. Just wonderful people to work with and I couldn’t have been happier. I very much enjoyed playing the character. I hope you enjoyed seeing me in the role. I know for some of you it was a tough transition from Richard’s work. But I really, really enjoyed playing the character and working with these fantastic people.”

What the actor did not do was spill any details of what happened to his character's body. Neither did he give any hints of how this storyline will eventually be concluded. One minute he was lying on the floor of Victoria Newman's (Amelia Heinle) house bleeding from the head and not breathing and then he was gone.Y&R fans now know they will never see Locke again but this only brings up more questions. Is Ashland really dead and if so who moved his body and cleaned up the blood in such a short time frame?

The future is bright for Robert Newman

Will news come that he is living somewhere on another continent or will evidence come forth and Nick be charged with murder? Earlier spoilers had suggested that Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) was going to help Ashland fake his death but now it seems this is not the case. Those who watch The Young and the Restless can only watch and wait as this plays out on screen.

Newman added a bit of good news for his fans and shared his next gig. He will be working at the Barn Theater in Augusta, portraying Dennis Dupree in Rock of Ages, the musical. He said any fans interested in seeing him should be sure and come out to watch his performance.