Local thrift stores and consignment shops may offer back-to-school bargains

A new school year is approaching

As August approaches parents are preparing their children to return to school but this year it may be difficult. One retailer, Walmart, where shoppers go for "everyday low prices" recently announced they have an overflow of inventory because due to rising prices consumers are not buying clothing and other items. Out of necessity customers are spending their money on gas and food but there may be a solution that helps which is shopping at thrift stores and consignment shops for back to school clothing.

With a new school year around the corner parents may be concerned about how they will finance their children's attire if most of their money is being spent on the basics is food and gas. Blogger Kaitlin Scaggs told WDBJ7 that shopping second hand is a solution because it can be fun, affordable and can become an adventure. She suggests making purchases at Goodwill stores in the Roanoke Valley and two specific consignment shops, Plato's Closet and Once Upon A Child.

Plato's closet Screen shot

Goodwill John Severson

Take your time and do it right

Plato's Closet has gently worn name brand items and Once Upon A Child offers gently used shoes, clothing, accessories and even toys for school age children. Both stores have multiple locations thruoghout the Roanoke and New River Valley and surrounding areas. Scaggs indicates that thrift shopping is a process and time should be taken to inspect clothing for wear and tear before you make a purchase. She added that even though you are shopping second hand it is best to make sure you money has been "well spent." Scaggs suggests checking out her blog Boldly Pursue” by clicking here. .

Once Upon A Child Facebook screenshot

There are also lesster known consignment shops in strip malls and other locations throughout the area. Yard sales and church bazaars are also places you might consider looking. Some churches even have clothing giveaways along with free school supplies so be on the lookout for announcements on Facebook, the radio, and flyers on buildings.

