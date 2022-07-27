Lynchburg art exhibit raises seven thousand dollars for Ukrainian victims

Sunflowers for Ukraine Screen shot WDBJ7 video

WDBJ7 News is reporting that the Riverviews Artspace gallery in Lynchburg is raising money to help victims of the Ukrainian war in a unique manner. The ‘Sunflowers for Ukraine’ exhibit includes sunflowers in paintings, visual art, and jewelry. The artwork is from local artists of all ages and also some from other states. Hundreds of sunflowers are covering the gallery in support of those individuals who are being impacted by the war in Ukraine.

Kim Soerensen, executive director of the gallery said they were hoping to have 20 or 30 artists volunteer, but over 150 people donated over 200 pieces of artwork and $7,000 has been raised thus far. Soerensen told WDBJ7 that she hopes they can get at least $10,000 so it can be divided between "Save the Children in Ukraine", and World Kitchen.

Sunflowers for Ukraine Screen shot WDBJ7

World Central Kitchen is a not-for-profit non-governmental organization founded in 2010 by celebrity chef José Andrés. The organization is dedicated to providing meals in the wake of natural disasters such as preparing food in Haiti in the aftermath of its devastating earthquake. According to the website they have served over 100 million meals and had the largest relief effort in Ukraine.

The website for Save the children-Ukraine says they don't just provide support and leave communities where children are suffering. They partner with the children, their parents, and community leaders to find out how to break down barriers so that children can have healthy meals, and prevent malnutrition, proper medical care and not be forced into marriages at young ages or sex trafficking.