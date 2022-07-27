Angels of Assisi is requesting donations for rescued beagles

Angels of Assis is assisting with rescued beagles WDBJ7

WDBJ7 is reporting that more than 50 of the 4000 beagles rescued from an animal testing center are headed to the Angels of Assisi nonprofit in Roanoke. Donations are being requested to help care for the dogs who were being bred to be used in laboratory testing. The animals were being held in Envigo RMS in Cumberland Virginia where they were not being treated properly.

The dogs were removed from the facility as a result of violations that came to light after the Department of Justice filed a lawsuit filed against Envigo in May. One of the horrendous violations was that the organization was euthanizing some of the animals without first sedating them.

Angels of Assisi has partnered with The Humane Society of the United States to ensure the beagles' would find a safe space. The ultimate goal is for each of the dogs to find a fur-ever home but first, according to Angels, they will need medical care as well as lots of TLC. The public is being asked to contribute monetarily to the Biscuit Fund to help with the beagles’ medical care.

The Biscuit fund was named for two dogs who were in such terrible shape when they were rescued from a ditch that they smelled like biscuits. Thanks to Angels of Assisi they got the love and medical care they needed which included antibiotics and other medications and now they are healthy and whole.

The first group of beagles was removed from the testing facility last week and were headed to Maryland. Angels of Assisi services include wellness care, sick pet care, dental care, a feral cat clinic, cruelty investigations, and spaying and neutering all at reasonable prices.